Tradies put their hand up for cancer

A GROUP of local tradies got together for a breakfast at Mooroopna Hardware earlier this month. While the talk was about tools and materials used in their day-to-day activities, they also were doing good for the community.

Some 20 suppliers to the hardware store had donated hand tools, gift vouchers and a range of materials that the management team then auctioned off over the breakfast chatter.

At the end of the breakfast, they had managed to sell off all the goods to raise $460 that was donated to the Cancer Council.

Mooroopna Hardware manager, Joey Campanelli said, “The idea was to get some tradies in for an egg and bacon roll and a coffee while some of our suppliers provided demonstrations of their gear and we held the auction during the morning.”

While in the interest of everyone attending, the morning had the added benefit of doing good for the community.