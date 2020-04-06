Turning adversity into advantage

Like many businesses faced with the prospect of a downturn due to the pandemic, local business owner Nathan Sali at GV Signmakers looked at the problem many companies are experiencing and saw a part solution that would keep his business operating.

GV Signmakers manufactures plastic signs that we see everywhere. With many companies withdrawing due to the uncertainty of the future, business looked bleak and with a high capital investment in the business and a number of staff that needed to be supported, they looked at where they could turn.

While they started producing signage to warn people of the dangers of COVID-19, it was not enough and so the idea for portable protective barriers that any small business could afford as added protection when staff have to have close contact with clients came about.

The machinery they have is ideally suited to cutting and shaping these barriers and so a new and innovative enterprise unfolded.

As we progress through these troubled times, one thing is certain, as a nation we are going to look more at local production in essential items and food security than we have before. Innovation is the key and GV Signmakers is typical of the attitude many businesses will need to adopt if they are to survive.