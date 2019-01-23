Volunteer call out for fun festival

HAVE you been hearing about or attended the 2019 OUTintheOPEN Festival and wondered how you could get involved? Well, the event organisers are currently calling for applications for committee members.

Positions of interest in the 2019 committee include festival director, festival administrator/logistics, artistic director, treasurer and governance, secretary and administration support, volunteer coordinator/recruitment, entertainment coordinator/stage manager (carnival day), social media and marketing coordinator and fundraising and promotions manager.

2018 Festival director, Damien Stevens said, “OUTintheOPEN Festival is a volunteer fuelled organisation that simply couldn’t operate without the passionate and committed contribution from individuals within our community.

“Each and every volunteer is an ambassador for OUTintheOPEN Festival; enthusiastic, friendly, helpful and professional at all times.

“We encourage anybody interested in being a part of the committee to contact us.”

Applications close January 30. Email [email protected] for a copy of the position description. For further details or to apply, visit http://outintheopen.org.au/about/our-people/apply/