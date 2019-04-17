Way more than just sand and dirt!

WITH more than 40 years experience operating their business, Adornato Sand and Gravel have garnered an excellent local rapport for their consistent quality service. The local, family-owned business supplies the region with sand, soil, gravel and mulches, all at a fair price.

Adornato Sand and Gravel move anywhere between 700 and 900 cubic meters a day, meaning urgent client’s requests can be tended to swiftly with a sufficient supply of what’s needed.

Adornato Sand and Gravel business co-owner, Ross Adornato said, “We are mainly bulk carries with the majority of our business revolving around the supply of sand, gravel, soil and mulch products to civil customers, builders, landscapers and commercial industries.”

Further to moving sand, gravel, soil and mulch, Adornato Sand and Gravel can also transport ‘oversize’ equipment and machinery for civil customers.

Look out for the mountains of gravel, sand, soil and mulch at Adornato Sand and Gravel, 420 Numurkah Road, Shepparton, or call them to discuss your needs on 5831 3002.