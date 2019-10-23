When lifestyle matters, Kensington Gardens complies

When you walk into the reception area of the Kensington Gardens Clubhouse, you get an immediate sense of comfortable living. To the left is a plush conversation corner while straight ahead is the hospitality bar.

As you wander around the clubhouse, much more opens up that is on offer to the residents of Kensington Gardens. There is a large auditorium with a stage and dance floor and a commercial-grade kitchen that links in with the outdoor barbeque and entertainment area. Down the hall, is an 18 seat cinema and beyond that is the heated indoor pool and spa next to the fully equipped gym.

Kensington Gardens is more than a place to live, it is about a lifestyle that suits people over 50, casual, relaxed and accessible entertainment to suit all demands.

While each house in the village has its own garage, the centre also has a well-equipped open workshop where residents can work together on various projects such as making up produce boxes for the local Eco Store in Shepparton.

In the clubhouse, a number of women living in Kensington Gardens collaborate in creating craft projects that have raised thousands of dollars for charity.

The Kensington Gardens village now has around 140 homes with a further expansion underway that will enable 16 new homes to be constructed. New owners can get to choose from 15 house plans with a wide variety of building materials available or they can move straight into an existing house when available.