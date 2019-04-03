You could be one of our next $1,000 winners

1 of 3

WEEK three has arrived for the 2019 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway and we have drawn our lucky winners, who will each walk away with a $1,000 GMCU debit card and automatic entry into the grand prize draw of a $5,000 holiday voucher and $5,000 local shopping spree.

Travis Ryan from Shepparton spent over $10 at Fairleys SUPA IGA and was drawn as the first lucky week three winner. Travis said, “It’s good to win something. I am looking forward to making purchases and supporting locals with the money.”

Sue Holland was the second week three winner drawn after spending over $10 at Woolworths, Safeway Plaza.

Sue said, “This made my Monday. I probably need to update my winter wardrobe so I might use some of it to do that. To anyone thinking of entering, by all means do and it only takes a couple of seconds.”

Our final week three winner, Deb Sizer spent over $10 at Chemist Warehouse Riverside Plaza. Deb said, “Hot diggity dog. How wonderful.”

Congratulations to all of this week’s lucky winners and remember, all you have to do to be among next week’s winners is spend a minimum of $10 at any of the participating businesses, fill in your form and drop it in the box provided.

You can enter as many times as you like and good luck. This shopping promotion is proudly brought to you by the GMCU and The Adviser.