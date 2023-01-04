2022 Your year in review

JANUARY

Council seeks feedback on Munarra Centre lease agreement, in relation to the lease of land to build the Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence (MCRE).

Multicultural workers Kate Radevski and Sam Atkurola are honoured at Victorian Multicultural Awards

Linda Nieuwenhuizen becomes the new CEO of the Committee for Greater Shepparton (C4GS).

Public health warning for Ross River Virus, as Covid surges and GV Health open a specially designed childrenís Covid vaccine ward at the McIntosh Centre. The first children aged 5-11 years received their first vaccine dose at the Centre.

Civil construction company, Gradian Group and second-generation builder, Monteleone Homes, partner to address supply chain bottlenecks and market force pressures.

ACE Secondary College rally against social housing proposal intended for the airspace around their new school.

International Food Festival returns to St Geroges Road.

The first class to undertake the entire Doctor of Medicine (Rural Pathway) degree started at the University of Melbourneís Shepparton Campus at the end of January.

FEBRUARY

Demolition order for the historic Shepparton Hotel, destroyed by fire in 2007.

$130M Greater Shepparton Secondary College holds flag raising ceremony and welcomes students to the school for the first time in semester one. In special ceremony with students and local dignitaries, state Premier Daniel Andrews officially opens the college.

Paul Briggs, Kaiela Institute executive director, honoured by AFL with Jack Titus Award, for tirelessly advocating for First Nations people in the game.

Damian Drum announces he will retire from politics at the 2022 Federal election.

Over 10,000 native fishlings are released into the Goulburn River, they were the first fish to be bred at the new $7M Arcadia Fish Hatchery, which will produce 1.6M native fish each year.

State Government announces the 2026 Commonwealth Games will include regional cities, like Shepparton.

Works to demolish the Word and Mouth building in the Queens Gardens begin.

MARCH

Plunkettís Orchards benefit from $12.2M investment by constructing a 12,000sqm warehouse with revolutionary apple and pair automated packing facility that doubled output, according to general manager, Andrew Plunkett.

Albanian Harvest Festival returned this March.

Vanessa Parry become the new CEO of the Sir Andrew & Lady Fairley Foundation.

Sheppartonís inaugural Illuminate Festival lights up the CBD and draws crowds of 20,000 across two evenings.

Australiaís Consul-General to Dubai visits Shepparton

Strong attendance at Sheppartonís Visitor Economy luncheon.

APRIL

First stage of the Maude Street Mall redevelopment opens

$8.5M Maude Street Revitalisation project and the new bus interchange are officially opened.

New Echuca-Moama bridge, providing a second river crossing between the two towns.

Kyabram Fauna Park achieves zoo accredited status.

750 submissions and 38 verbal briefing presentations over two-days concerning ACE Secondary College and the social housing proposal.

Local philanthropists, the Andreadis family, donate land in Mooroopna towards Shepparton Foodshareís forever home, after it is notified it must vacate its warehouse.

Local business, Maddison Wright Engineering wins $135M Spirit of Tasmania project deal

The Shepparton Hotel was finally demolished at the end of April

MAY

Hoardings are removed to reveal the new playground constructed in Maude Street.

Aboriginal Elders, the late Aunty Violet Harrison and late Aunty Mary James are recognised in a new mural on the wall facing Welsford Street, owned by Goulburn Valley Water (GMW).

End-to-end medical training facility for rural students studying medicine opens in Shepparton.

GV Hospice Rallye raise over $100,000, bringing the total of their donations to GV Hospice Care to over $1M over 26 years.

Sam Birrell and the National Party are successful at the Federal election. Mr Birrell and fellow candidates Steve Brooks and Rob Priestly met for a beer when the polls closed at 6pm to share stores of the frantic Federal campaign.

Paul Smitís public sculpture of Sir Murray Bourchier is unveiled in the Queens Gardens.

SPC rebrands its local product line, ìThe Taste of the Good Life,î to reflect the quality of life and the produce in the Goulburn Valley.

JUNE

Shepparton hits global milestone for 100,000 trees planted under the One Tree Per Child program and Costa Georgiadis from ABC Gardening joined students for a tree planting.

Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) appoint Melinda Martin to be the new CEO.

Japanese Encephalitis a growing concern across Australia, with piggeries in NSW, QLD, and SA affected.

New pedestrian crossing lights on Hawdon Street at Greater Shepparton Secondary College are activated.

Kim OíKeeffe resigns as mayor of Greater Shepparton to pursue state politics. Cr Shane Sali is elected as the new mayor.

Harriman Point boat ramp at Waranga Basin is widened as part of upgrades.

First trials of Ripe Robotics fruit picking robot are successful in Ardmona.

ACE Seconary College celebrates the decision not to build social housing in the airspace around their school.

The first ever White Night is presented in Shepparton, drawing crowds over 32,000 on the night of June 25.

JULY

Dinny Adem sworn into Council to fill extraordinary vacancy following Cr Rob Priestlyís departure.

Greater Shepparton Secondary College wins Marrung Award, for its role in strengthening Aboriginal education and inclusion.

Shepparton scores international soccer bid and becomes the host of the U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers, held in October.

Debutant season unfolds in Shepparton.

Verney Road School learn they will relocate to the former Wanganui Park Secondary School campus, giving students more room to learn and grow.

Flavoriteís 6H glasshouse opens in Tatura, which will produce 150,000 highly productive tomato plants annually.

2022 winners of the Furphy Literary Awards are honoured.

Local medical professionals are recognised at the Victorian Rural Health Awards.

Foot and Mouth Disease becomes a major concern for the country and Sheppartonís agricultural sector.

AUGUST

The new $5.5M GV Hospice Care facility opens on Balaclava Road, future proofing palliative care services in the Goulburn Valley.

Bianca Moulton is the grand prize winner of the GMCU $25,000 Giveaway, taking home $5,000 just by shopping locally at Fairleyís SUPA IGA.

The Shepparton Festival appoints new festival director, Kristen Retallick.

62,000 visitors have explored SAM since it opened, less than 12 months ago.

Tatura Bulldogís football player, Lincoln Wellington sets club record for most senior games played, playing his 301st game at Tatura Park against Rochester.

Orrvale Primary School opens $50,000 workshop to expand its successful wood working program.

La Trobe University announces new Bachelor of Teaching pathway to address critical teacher shortage.

The new Power ëní Play store opens to the public.

Australiaís oldest Bentley, a 1922 Blue Badge Tourer, turns 100 and is showcased at MOVE.

SEPTEMBER

ASHEFest is back on after two years, bringing together over 1,500 students from 22 schools for traditional games and activities.

Mooroopna Kiwanis donate $300 to support Ukrainian family and help them settle in the region.

Queen Elizabeth II passes away on September 8, 2022. She was 96 years old.

The annual Dungala Kaiela Oration is held in person on Yorta Yorta Country again for the first time in two years.

Murchison celebrates 53rd anniversary of when the Murchison Meteorite fell.

Emma Glazebrooke, from MBCM Strata Specialists, wins Franchise Woman of the Year for Victoria and Tasmania.

The Great Outdoor and 4×4 Expo returned to Shepparton.

Will Phillips of Elders wins The Adviser footy tipping competition.

GVL football and netball grand finals go ahead following a three-year gap between finals.

OCTOBER

Shepparton Agricultural Show returns for its 146th annual show.

Shepparton teen Gurang Kuol chosen to represent Australian Socceroos on the international stage.

Shepparton announced as 2026 Commonwealth Games host of BMX racing, as well as the menís and womenís time trials for the road race.

Shepparton Search and Rescue celebrates 50 years of service to the community.

Tatura FoodWorks wins Store of the Year award

U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers kick off at Shepparton Sports City.

Greater Shepparton impacted by October flood disaster. Community spirit shines through difficult times and The Adviser publishes late for the first time in nearly 40 years.

OUTintheOPEN Festival celebrates its 11th year.

NOVEMBER

Governer-General visits Shepparton amid the flood emergency.

Local mayoral term increased to two-years, from one, amid the flood crisis.

MOVE celebrates its 1st birthday

Shepparton Bypass becomes a closer reality during the state election.

The Adviser wins publishing award for Best Magazine/Special Publication at the 2022 Victorian Country Press Association awards night.

Professional athlete, Emma OíKeeffe vecomes world champion for a second time in sports aerobics.

GV Hospice Careís new community palliative care hub is officially opened.

Works begin on the Fryers Street arm to the Midland Highway, causing ongoing traffic woes.

Sinkholes opens up on Marungi Street, adding further congestion.

Shepparton Camera House announces it will close in 2023.

Tourism Goulburn Valley rebrand to Destination Goulburn Valley, announcing an exciting regional tasting trail.

Kim OíKeeffe and the National party are elected at state election.

Shepparton Runners Club donate $3,500, from entry fees for the cancelled Shepparton Running Festival, to the Hunter Boyle Childrenís Swim Program.

DECEMBER

Business Excellence Awards marks 25 years

Watt Road and Raftery Road bridges reopen after being closed due to flooding.

Young GOTAFE apprentice Jack Bird wins gold medal at the Regional WorldSkills Championships. Tragically, he lost his life later the same month fishing with a friend.

Competitors from Sheppartonís Koryo Taekwondo Centre win medals at the 2022 Australian Taekwondo National Championships.

Central Tyre Service named 2022 Hall of Fame recipient.

Maude Street redevelopment opens ahead of Christmas, seeing slow-moving traffic use the street for the first time since it was changed into a mall.

Aspiration Day at GSSC, giving grade fives the chance to visit and learn about career and study paths.

$6M solar project gets underway in Cosgrove, 20km east of Shepparton.

Major food processor, SPC becomes the new naming rights sponsor of the Business Excellence Award.