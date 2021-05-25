$25,000 Giveaway almost upon us

By
Editor
-

WE all like to win a few dollars every now and then and beginning in a few weeks, the GMCU $25,000 Give-a-Way will soon be upon us.

The official launch will be on June 16 running through until August 1 with more than 37 winners of cash prizes ranging from $500 to $5,000.

Each week, six lucky shoppers will win $500 with Grand Prizes of $5,000 and four runner-up prizes of $1,000 and two at $500.

Entry is as easy as 1-2-3. This years entry will be via QR code. Look out for further information in the coming weeks.

Business enquiries for the popular competition are welcome by calling 5832 8900.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR