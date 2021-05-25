$25,000 Giveaway almost upon us

WE all like to win a few dollars every now and then and beginning in a few weeks, the GMCU $25,000 Give-a-Way will soon be upon us.

The official launch will be on June 16 running through until August 1 with more than 37 winners of cash prizes ranging from $500 to $5,000.

Each week, six lucky shoppers will win $500 with Grand Prizes of $5,000 and four runner-up prizes of $1,000 and two at $500.

Entry is as easy as 1-2-3. This years entry will be via QR code. Look out for further information in the coming weeks.

Business enquiries for the popular competition are welcome by calling 5832 8900.