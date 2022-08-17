3 million masks made free over winter

FREE masks are being provided to reduce transmission of Covid and other respiratory diseases, and to protect vulnerable people throughout winter.

Over the next four to six weeks, every person that presents for a free RAT or PCR test will also receive one box of 10 N95 masks, along with instructions on how to wear them to be most effective.

Masks will also be distributed through some community organisations, including multicultural, multi-faith events, Aboriginal gatherings and disability service providers.

In addition, masks will be available at staffed train stations and some authorised officers and V/Line conductors will carry masks with them to hand out as needed.

PROTECTION… The State Government are providing masks for free from state-run testing facilities, some community organisations and events, and on public transport to help reduce the spread of respiratory diseases over winter. Photo: Supplied.

Wearing a face mask is a simple and effective way to protect yourself and those around you. Mask wearing is strongly recommended indoors, where you cannot physically distance, if you have symptoms of Covid, or if you are with people who may be vulnerable to COVID-19. Masks are still mandatory in high-risk settings such as hospitals, aged care, and on public transport.

As of Thursday, August 11, there are 189 active cases of Covid recorded in the 3630 postcode, and 37,085 active cases in the state.

It is more important now than ever that we take steps to protect ourselves, our loved ones and the health system.