$500 winners

THE 2023 GMCU $25,500 Giveaway has drawn six more local, lucky winners during its second week of competition. Another 24 lucky participants are still to be unveiled in the coming weeks as they enjoy shopping at one of the many participating businesses throughout the region.
The lucky winners in week three of the competition included:
Nathan Newman who shopped at Solar City Marine & Caravans, Madison Hopkins who shopped at BIG W – Shepparton Marketplace, Leigh Voogd who shopped at KFC – Riverside Plaza, Laura Pogue who shopped at Zest Hair Salon – Riverside Plaza, Suzy Marshall who shopped at Flourish on McLennan and Paul Cykner who shopped at House – Shepparton Marketplace.
Nathan knew the right way to handle his prize, telling us he’s going to hand his $500 straight over to his wife, “happy wife, happy life,” he wisely stated.
Paul was ecstatic to have won, telling us “Wow, I haven’t won anything like this ever before, you’ve made my day!”.
Waiting to be claimed over the next few weeks are 6 x $500 GMCU debit card winners per week, eight consolation $500 GMCU debit cards, three $500 GMCU debit card prizes for the businesses who receive the most entries and the grand prize of a $5000 GMCU debit card to one lucky winner, drawn on Monday July 31st. GMCU debit cards can be used at businesses participating in the giveaway.
Week 4’s lucky winners are:
Glenys Pell – Evans Shoes – Maude Street Mall
Tenille Prosser – Fairleys IGA
Sedat Ciftci – Macisaac Road Take-Away
Biannca De Angelis – Foodworks Tatura
Pirkko Hirvihalme – SPC Factory Sales
James Symons – Woolworths – Safeway Plaza
For your chance to win a share of $25,500, spend a minimum of $10 at participating retailers, scan the QR code, upload your receipt and submit online at www.sheppadviser.com.au/gmcu-25k-giveaway.
See page 17 for all participating businesses