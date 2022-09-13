A big round of hands for early childhood educators

By Natasha Fujimoto

“I WANT to make a difference to children’s lives!’ informs a caption under a cheerful educator’s headshot, “I love watching and helping young minds grow!” exclaims another.

With many more portraits and impassioned platitudes from teachers, educators and staff at Kialla Childrens Centre pinned to a welcome board, it is easy to see why early childhood educators deserve their own national day.

September 7 was Early Childhood Educators’ Day and it importantly brought to the nation’s attention the vital role that educators play in caring for our children while setting the foundations for their future learning and social and emotional wellbeing.

Kialla Children’s Centre coordinator, Nicole Short, is proud of her highly qualified staff and readily acknowledges the challenge and diversity of their roles. Listing curriculum implementation, community engagement, reporting and daily documentation of children’s learning and development as just the tip of an educator’s iceberg, Nicole says,

“We play a very big part in the community and certainly we are very lucky. No two days at the centre are the same, and no matter what is happening personally, we all need to be excited and energetic for the children every day.

“It can be extremely rewarding, and I believe that anyone who works in early childhood does it because they know the importance of it, and they want to see the children grow and develop into successful learners.”

With early educators around the nation stopping work last week, in a bid for greater recognition and higher pay, Nicole states,

“I believe early childhood educators need to be acknowledged in their important work, it is a multifaceted, highly skill job with the most significant responsibility; nurturing children is nurturing the future.”