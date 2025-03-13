A legacy of legal excellence

FOR more than 130 years, Morrison & Sawers Lawyers have been a cornerstone of legal expertise in the Goulburn Valley and northern Victoria. Established in 1880, the firm has built a reputation for providing expert legal advice across a range of areas, including Family Law, Wills & Estates, Commercial Law, and Litigation. With a highly experienced and professional team, Morrison & Sawers is dedicated to achieving practical and effective outcomes for its clients.

Currently employing 33 people across four offices in Shepparton, Benalla, Echuca and Kyabram, Morrison & Sawers stands out for its leadership, with five female directors guiding a committed team across multiple legal disciplines.

Among these leaders is Director Robyn Curtis, who recently marked 40 years with Morrison & Sawers. Robyn has played a pivotal role in shaping the firm’s family law division, earning both respect and recognition for her unwavering commitment to the field. Over the years, she has worked tirelessly to represent vulnerable clients, serving as a duty lawyer and handling cases involving family violence, child protection, legal aid, and general family law matters. In the earlier years of her career, she was a strong supporter of the Shepparton Women’s Refuge, visiting women in crisis and helping them escape from domestic violence.

MILESTONES… Morrison & Sawers Lawyers recently celebrated two long-serving employees, Director Robyn Curtis and Conveyancing Clerk Penny Newman, who have contributed 40 years each of service to the legal firm. Photo: Emma Harrop

Despite her incredible contributions, Robyn remains humble and uninterested in accolades or recognition. Her main focus is ensuring that people in the community receive quality legal representation and that Morrison & Sawers continues to stand as a firm that genuinely cares about its clients.

Another longstanding and highly regarded member of the Morrison & Sawers team is Conveyancing Clerk Penny Newman, who also celebrated 40 years with the firm. Penny’s journey began when she moved to Kyabram in her late teens and secured a position with then-director James Lally. Starting in the typing pool at the Kyabram office, Penny steadily worked her way up to become a trusted and respected conveyancing clerk.

Known for her prompt and efficient service, Penny has built a loyal client base that values her expertise and dedication. Beyond her own work, she plays an integral role in mentoring junior staff, passing on knowledge and experience she has gained throughout her career.

Both Robyn and Penny exemplify the values that have made Morrison & Sawer a trusted name in legal services for over a century. Their dedication, professionalism, and deep care for their clients and colleagues are testaments to the firm’s ongoing success and its commitment to serving the community.