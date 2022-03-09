A message from Independent candidate for Nicholls

By Rob Priestly

I’M running as an independent candidate for Nicholls this election because I want a better government, and a better deal for our region.

Growing up on a dairy farm near Shepparton, and now running a commercial laundry business that employs over 300 people, has given me the experience I need to represent our region.

We can have a strong and influential voice if we shake up the Liberal/National parties’ grip on this electorate. Our loyalty for being a safe seat has not been rewarded, and we are taken for granted. I’m hearing a lot about poor water policy, and the crisis for our region in accessing GPs, mental health services and quality aged care.

This region has fantastic potential. We need leadership that has a positive vision for the region and knows how to take it forward. I’m running to ensure the government treats this community with respect, so we get our fair share of resources and infrastructure.

For the first time in decades, we have a real alternative. We can do what we have always done and get what we have always got. This time we have a choice, and I think we can do better.