We are currently between major elections, and it seems like just yesterday the Federal election was held. Too often in politics division and back biting takes place. Some pollies seem to believe to divide and conquer is preferable to more palatable methods of governance.

It was with this in mind, that I was delighted to read in The Adviser earlier this year (May 25th, 2022) of our three main local candidates who, on election night, shared a beer and made sure they all finished their campaigns without any division between them. My chest swelled with pride as I saw that Greater Shepparton was different to the national narrative – we work together here.

I know this to be true, as I saw firsthand in my role of chairing the Shepparton Foodshare that when our city was locked down last year, all the local organisations banded together in a unified response to crisis. I believe local Christians prayers that our city would increasingly be united are starting to be answered and ultimately the word of the Psalmist in the Bible ” How wonderful, how beautiful,

when brothers and sisters get along!… Yes, that’s where God commands the blessing” is starting to being realised here.

I invite you to join with me in keeping a watchful eye out for increased blessings in our community.

God bless all,

Jeremy Rensford, chair, Shepparton Ministers’ Association