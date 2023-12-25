A new chapter for La Trobe

LA TROBE UNIVERSITY welcomes incoming Vice-Chancellor, Professor Theo Farrell, who will officially commence his duties on February 5, 2024. Shepparton will have the honour of hosting Professor Farrell for the first time in his new role on Monday, February 12.

Professor Farrell, currently serving as Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice President (Academic and Student Life) at the University of Wollongong, brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to social inclusion and academic excellence.

EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE… Professor Theo Farrell, incoming Vice-Chancellor of La Trobe University, will commence his role in February 2024 and visit Shepparton in his new capacity for the first time on February 12. Photo: Supplied

Chancellor John Brumby expressed his delight at the appointment, stating, “Professor Farrell impressed La Trobe University Council and selection committee with his deep knowledge of the higher education system, and his energy, enthusiasm and ambition for the future of La Trobe University.”

Professor Farrell reciprocated the sentiment, expressing his excitement about the opportunity. “I see huge opportunities for La Trobe University to grow and have even more impact in Melbourne’s north, across regional Victoria and nationally,” he said.

The Chancellor also paid tribute to the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Dewar AO, who has provided strong leadership over the past 12 years and will continue to do so until the end of January 2024.