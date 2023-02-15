A year of incredible art announced at SAM

THE Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) has 17 extraordinary exhibitions on the way in 2023, promising to engage, delight, and challenge patrons while making connections with local stories and histories.

Celebrating Australian talent, SAM’s next major exhibition will focus on the practice of Melbourne-based contemporary, artist, Ash Keating.

Elevation opens March 18 and will feature a series of large-scale paintings by Keating that atmospherically capture the natural environment through running, dripping paint, while responding to the local landscape.

Opening simultaneously, will be SAM’s new collection show, exquisitely titled, Dance Me to the End of Love, which will take visitors on a journey from birth to death, while reprising the smash-hit sculpture, Woman and Child by Sam Jinks.

In July, SAM will present Ngaylu Nyganganyi Ngura Winki (I Can See All Those Places) by Kunmanara Carroll.

OPENING AT SAM ON MARCH 18… The new collection show, ‘Dance Me to the End of Love’ will exhibit stunning crowd favourites, including ‘The Four Horsemen of the 21st Century Apocalypse’ (pictured) by Penny Byrne. In addition, SAM will present a total of 17 new exhibitions in 2023, with art to engage, challenge and inspire people of all ages and from all walks of life. Picture: Supplied

This solo exhibition will explore Carroll’s influence and practice, examining the legacy of cultural knowledge which he has sought to preserve through his paintings and ceramic sculptures.

An exhibition of selected works from the collection of Matthias Arndt, director of Arndt Art Agency, will show in November, while the Children’s Gallery will come alive with the colourful, geometric work of Melbourne artist, Beci Orpin in October, following a SAM collection show in May.

Three Hares will enliven ceramic showcases across the museum from late February, blending SAM collection pieces with contemporary works including those of guest curator, Adam John Cullen.

Celebrating local talent, Fresh: GV Top Art & Design 2022 also opens in February, featuring the work of VCE students, while the spotlight will continue to shine on local creatives this year, with open call outs SAM Open, SAM EOI and SAM Spotlight.

For more information about SAM’s 2023 exhibition program visit, www.sheppartonartmuseum.com.au/whats-on/upcoming/