Accessing Foodshare’s new kitchen

SHEPPARTON Foodshare’s commercial kitchen officially opened on Monday, July 20, bringing a multi-faceted impact that is heartwarming, belly-filling and purposeful.

The kitchen serves as an additional resource to increase the availability of safe, nutritious and culturally appropriate food, whilst reducing waste and making the most of every resource, be it food, human resources and community partnerships, to help keep up with the growing demand for food relief in the regions.

“The kitchen is an extension of our vital local service that not only provides for daily food relief needs, it is also critical in getting food to people in times of emergency and crisis. It also provides a wonderful opportunity for greater collaboration and to establish community partnerships,” said Shepparton Foodshare Executive Officer Dee Healey.

The Shepparton Access cooking program began operating from Shepparton Foodshare ’s kitchen two days per week since April. Making their popular preserves and services for the Eco Store and donate half of their delicious bounty to Shepparton Foodshare to add to the food crates for local people, helping to improve food security in our region.

COOKING UP A STORM… Shepparton Foodshare’s commercial kitchen is now operational. Participants from Shepparton Access cooking program will use the space two days a week to make preserves for the Eco Store and donate half of their delicious bounty to Foodshare. From left, Nicole Campbell, Tania Bryant (support worker), Teagan Chalker, Pasquale Pellegrino, Jessica Bentley, Dale Reilly (support worker), and James McPherson. Photo: Aaron Cordy

To date, the partnership has seen around 450 jars of preserves and sauces donated and distributed to local people, food that may have otherwise gone to waste turned into a product much needed by Shepparton Foodshare. It is a beautiful example of what can be achieved via inclusion, participation and collaboration.

“This partnership creates a sense of belonging. Our participants aren’t just visitors here; they are contributing members of the Foodshare community. They know the food they prepare, including the jams and preserves made from rescued local produce, will go into Foodshare Hampers and help people in our community. That gives their work real purpose,” Shepparton Access COO Siobhan Whitzell.

Many contributed to the new kitchen, including the Freemason Foundation, which donated $40,000 to fit out the kitchen.