Adviser is nominated for awards

The Shepparton Adviser has clinched three nominations at the 2024 Victorian Country Press Association (VCPA) Awards. The Adviser is in the running for ‘Overall Newspaper Excellence (Free)’, ‘Best Locally Produced Advertisement’, and ‘Best Commercial Feature’, for Positive Living and Ageing Well 2024, published in March. More than 30 publications across Victoria have been included in the shortlist of finalists, drawn from a record 536 entries. VCPA will host its annual awards night in Torquay on Friday, November 15.