Budget criticsed for “ignoring” Goulburn Valley needs

THE Victorian State Budget was delivered yesterday, as this week’s Adviser was going to print. Responding to the budget, Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell said it “confirms Jacinta Allan and Labor’s legacy as the most fiscally reckless government in Victoria’s history.”

Ms Lovell said the 2026/27 State Budget ignores the Shepparton electorate and has failed to “seriously invest in regional Victoria.”

“Labor will charge Victorians higher taxes, while greater borrowing will lead to record debt and higher interest payments,” she said.

Tax revenue is forecast to grow to $50.2 billion by 2029-30, an increase of 16.2 per cent in the amount of tax that the State Labor Government annually takes from Victorians.

Ms Lovell highlighted that regional areas would see little of that money in return.

At the same time, net debt will increase to $199.3 billion in 2029-30, and interest payments on that debt will be $32 million every single day.

“Because of Labor’s financial mismanagement, Goulburn Valley residents will miss out on funding for crucial regional projects,” said Ms Lovell.

She said the State Government’s recently announced “bus bonanza” was a key example, which would benefit city suburbs while Greater Shepparton misses out on a long overdue bus network review and expanded services.

“Promised money for new CFA tankers and pumpers is spread out over a decade, meaning only $10 million is available per year for new firefighting vehicles, while the government will take $6.87 billion from Victorians through the Emergency Services Tax over the next four years alone,” said Ms Lovell.

The budget has not provided funding for vital projects to support Shepparton’s growth and development as a regional centre, including:

• The Shepparton Sports and Events Centre

• Stage 2 of the GV Health redevelopment, including an Integrated Cancer Centre and a Clinical Health School

• Stage 2 of the Banmira Specialist School redevelopment

• Stage 1 of the Shepparton Bypass.

“Labor’s pre-budget announcement flagged additional train services on the Shepparton to Melbourne line, but with no clear commencement date revealed in the budget papers, the full nine weekday return services and extra weekend service could still be some time away,” said Ms Lovell.

“Families in Shepparton will be deeply disappointed with this budget. They will pay more tax, but see little for the region in return, while Labor spends big on projects in metropolitan Melbourne and increases state debt to record levels.

“This budget is typical Labor, giving with one hand and taking with the other. Telling Victorians they are introducing initiatives to reduce cost of living, but increasing your taxes to pay for it.

“Sadly, our children and grandchildren will still be paying off the Allan Labor Government’s debt for decades to come.”