Another ‘MAD’ winner

LAST weeks ‘making a difference” shopping winner was Shepparton local Zara O’Keeffe who won over $750 worth of prizes and vouchers. All prizes are donated by the participating businesses which are located around Shepparton, Mooroopna and Tatura.

“It was as simple as taking a photo adding a couple of tags and a hashtag, and I won. I will probably treat the kids and my family, do some more Christmas shopping but also treat myself,” said winner Zara.

There are thousands of dollars of prizes up for grabs plus a $1,000 shopping spree. To view the prizes, offers and participating businesses head to greatthings.com.au/shop