At the forefront of community news… The Adviser reaches 53 million copies milestone

Celebrating 38 years of publishing in the Goulburn Valley and an estimated 53 million copies of The Adviser letterbox delivered free during that period, The Adviser continues to bring community news from all parts of life in our vibrant region.

The Adviser has taken deliberate action to focus on local issues as a publisher. We enjoy putting the spotlight on what’s happening in our community…our own backyard. In the process, we come across some fantastic stories of locals doing well.

Australians are generally very humble of their success; however, The Adviser publishing team have taken the view that we ought to highlight success where it’s due. This is where Our Goulburn Valley magazine comes in. It’s important to occasionally shine the spotlight on success in our own backyard.



PUBLISHING OUR REGION’S SUCCESSES… Our Goulburn Valley magazine is back and bigger and better than ever. Pictured is the Shepparton Adviser’s managing editor, Geoff Adams, with Our Goulburn Valley magazine 2021. Photo: Kelly Carmody

During the compilation of Our Goulburn Valley magazine, we have uncovered some wonderful people behind great stories in business in the Goulburn Valley. You could say we’ve uncovered some gems that are well worth highlighting.

The Adviser publishing team is delighted to bring you the 2022-2023 edition of Our Goulburn Valley magazine, a 152 page record.

The magazine features a letter from our new Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, many messages from dignitaries and guest writers. It features a very healthy business sector of Primary Industries & Consumer Goods, Infrastructure, Construction & Development, Engineering & Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Education & the Arts, Professional Services, a large Services sector on which Shepparton and the wider Goulburn Valley thrives; businesses of 20 years and older in our Hall of Fame section and much more.

As an easy to find directory of businesses featured in the magazine, you can refer to the Business Directory on page 150.

On behalf of The Adviser team, we take this opportunity to recognise the success of 100s of businesses across the Goulburn Valley – whether large or small – you play an important part in the success of our region.

I also take this opportunity to thank The Adviser publishing team for their tireless work in compiling Our Goulburn Valley magazine and the weekly Adviser.

Geoff Adams,

Managing Editor,

The Adviser & Our Goulburn Valley magazine.