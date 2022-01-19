Australia Day festivities unveiled

Reflection, togetherness and strength in diversity

IT is a controversial date in Australia, but for many down under, Australia Day, which falls on January 26 every year, is the perfect excuse to celebrate. This year Victorians will enjoy a wide range of free, inclusive, accessible events as part of the newly released Australia Day 2022 program.

The jam-packed program – which has been developed to encourage reflection, togetherness and everything that makes our state and country strong – will include free family-friendly and inclusive activities.

Shepparton’s event will include a traditional Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony, live music, and multicultural food, including Indian cuisine, an Aussie BBQ, and locally grown fruit salad in support of local fruit growers.

Celebrations at Shepparton’s Queens Gardens get underway at 8.30am on January 26. Community members will be awarded for their contributions through sport, community events, senior and junior citizen awards, including a citizenship ceremony for diverse nationalities who call Shepparton home.

Australia Day is a day for all Australians, no matter where we have come from or where our stories began. It is also a day to reflect and recognise the First Nations people as the traditional custodians of our land as part of a respectful reflection on what makes our state and nation special to us. It is also an opportunity to show our gratitude to our frontline workers – those who go above and beyond every day to keep our state safe.

“Australia Day is a day for telling our story, for recognising the contributions of extraordinary Victorians and for acknowledging our strength as a community – this program is delivering a wide range of events where we can do just that,” said Premier, Daniel Andrews.

Visit the Australia Day Victoria website for more information and to see the full program of events: www.vic.gov.au/whats-on-australia-day-victoria