Back open in time for last few summer swims

AFTER a stellar effort cleaning up and repairs after the devastating October floods, Aquamoves outdoor 50m pool re-opened last Tuesday, just in time for some scorching hot summer days.

JUMP IN…Aquamove’s outdoor 50m pool re-opened last Tuesday, just in time for some scorching hot summer days. The Raymond West change rooms and toilets are still under repair, however Aquamoves are working hard to restore these facilities. Photo: Deanne Jeffers

The Raymond West change rooms and toilets are still under repair, however Aquamoves are working hard to restore these facilities.

“We have greatly appreciated your patience and understanding throughout the flood recovery repairs and look forward to welcoming back all our outdoor swimmers,” said Aquamoves centre manager Steven Wilson.

To cool off in the outdoor pool, head down during these opening hours:

• Monday to Friday: 6.00am-9.00am and 4.00pm-7.00pm

• Saturdays: 7.00am-6.30pm

• Sundays: 8.30am-6.30pm