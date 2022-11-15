Best Day Ever:Adviser wins publishing award

THE Victorian Country Press Association (VCPA) held its annual conference on Friday, November 11 in Melbourne at the RACV City Club. At the awards ceremony that night, The Shepparton Adviser proudly accepted the 2022 Best Magazine/Special Publication Award for the Best Day Ever wedding magazine.
The judges’ comments read, “This magazine is the real deal. Its advertisers should be impressed and the team behind it should be proud.”
Best Day Ever is a wedding magazine published in June of this year. It is the first wedding magazine The Adviser has published. Showcasing the fantastic local businesses that service weddings and celebrating local couples on the biggest day of their life, it is a project that has been immensely successful.
The judge went on to say, “In a magazine about matrimony, it is fitting that advertising and editorial elements have been perfectly matched. Nothing is out of place. The careful design helps the reader move between stories and advertising in equal measure,
“The photography is stunning, as one would expect with this topic, but it doesn’t overpower the publication’s interesting and informative written elements. The blend of useful topics and personal stories keeps the reader engaged.”
Thank you to the couples, businesses and photographers who contributed to Best Day Ever, from the whole publishing team at The Adviser. Without you, a special publication of this calibre would not be possible.
Copies can be collected at our offices or read for free online: issuu.com/adviser/docs/wedding_flip