Best Day Ever:Adviser wins publishing award

THE Victorian Country Press Association (VCPA) held its annual conference on Friday, November 11 in Melbourne at the RACV City Club. At the awards ceremony that night, The Shepparton Adviser proudly accepted the 2022 Best Magazine/Special Publication Award for the Best Day Ever wedding magazine.

The judges’ comments read, “This magazine is the real deal. Its advertisers should be impressed and the team behind it should be proud.”

EXEMPLARY… The Shepparton Adviser took out ‘Best Magazine/ Special Publication Award’ at the 2022 Victorian Country Press Association awards for the Best Day Ever wedding magazine. Published in June, it showcases local businesses and couples on their best day ever. Pictured is Elizabeth Hely-Hammond, senior systems engineer at Pongrass Publishing Systems and The Adviser general manager, Will Adams, accepting the award on Friday, November 11. Photo: Supplied.

Best Day Ever is a wedding magazine published in June of this year. It is the first wedding magazine The Adviser has published. Showcasing the fantastic local businesses that service weddings and celebrating local couples on the biggest day of their life, it is a project that has been immensely successful.

The judge went on to say, “In a magazine about matrimony, it is fitting that advertising and editorial elements have been perfectly matched. Nothing is out of place. The careful design helps the reader move between stories and advertising in equal measure,

“The photography is stunning, as one would expect with this topic, but it doesn’t overpower the publication’s interesting and informative written elements. The blend of useful topics and personal stories keeps the reader engaged.”

Thank you to the couples, businesses and photographers who contributed to Best Day Ever, from the whole publishing team at The Adviser. Without you, a special publication of this calibre would not be possible.

Copies can be collected at our offices or read for free online: issuu.com/adviser/docs/wedding_flip