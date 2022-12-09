Birrell praises Maude Street redevelopment and predecessor

FOLLOWING months of construction, Member for Nicholls Sam Birrell said that he is delighted to see the $17.15M Maude Street Mall redevelopment open for business.

Mr Birrell attended the grand opening of the revitalisation project on Thursday, December 8, where the final stage of the project was unveiled, and the space was opened to vehicles as part of the one-way traffic design.

He thanked retired Member for Nicholls, Mr Damian Drum, who worked tirelessly to secure $8.5M for the project, as part of the former Coalition Government’s Building Better Regions Fund.

The Maude Street Mall Precinct Redevelopment was a joint project between all levels of Government, and one Mr Birrell says will revitalise the CBD and drive economic growth. Mr Birrell said,

“I’m proud to see the ribbon cut on this project, which will increase foot traffic through the heart of Shepparton.”

“This is another project we can thank my predecessor, Damian Drum for and is another example of the Nationals delivering for Nicholls.”

Mr Birrell said the opening comes at the perfect time as shoppers hit the CBD in search of Christmas gifts.

“Traders have had a tough couple of years, and I want to commend their patience and resilience while construction has taken place.

“I hope Shepparton locals and visitors alike will flock to the new space and boost the tills of local traders.

“The new design provides a range of areas for people to relax and take a break from shopping as well as allowing a safe, inclusive and fun environment for children,” he said.

TIS’ THE SEASON… The revitalised Maude Street redevelopment has been finished in time for Christmas, providing additional complimentary parking spaces over the festive period and improved access to all traders located in the mall. Sam Birrell MP praised their patience and resilience throughout the works and would like to encourage everyone to check out the new-look precinct. Photo: Deanne Jeffers

Mr Birrell also expressed thanks to John Anderson and Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who made significant contributions to the project and represented the retail traders from the initial design to the mall’s completion.

“Many councils, towns and cities around Australia will be looking at Shepparton to see a mall that has been pedestrian-only for the last 40 years being ripped up to allow slow-moving traffic to make its way back to the mall to enable more people to shop at our retail precinct,” said Mr Birrell.