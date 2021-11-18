BREAKING NEWS: Density caps on gatherings to be dropped at midnight

SOCIAL distancing restrictions will ease significantly as of midnight tonight (Thursday, November 18), with no limits on visitors to the home and no caps or density limits in cafes or restaurants.

Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement this morning, declaring that almost all restrictions will be lifted for double-vaccinated Victorians as the state races toward the 90 percent double-dose benchmark in the coming days.

Greater Shepparton’s vaccination rate already stands at over 95% single and double vaccinated.

Mr Andrews declared, “We’re opening the place up and we’re going to keep it open,” Andrews said.

“What do these rule changes from 11.59pm tonight mean? Well first and foremost, there are no more caps, there are no more closures,” Mr Andrews said.

“There are no more rules in terms of how many people can be in different spaces.

“As it is to your home, back to normal. The number of people in a pub or cafe or restaurant, back to normal.

“There will not be COVID rules that determine how many people are at the pub, it will be the liquor license, back to normal.

“You can stand up to have a drink, dance floors, all of those things that we have missed, and that are absolutely about getting to as normal a situation as possible. That normality that we have all craved, we are able to deliver that as a result of the amazing work that Victorians have done in getting vaccinated in record time. And in record numbers.”