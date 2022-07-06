BREAKING NEWS: Greater Shepparton City Council vacancy filled  

FORMER Councillor Dinny Adem has been chosen to fill the extraordinary vacancy within Greater Shepparton City Council.

Mr Adem was selected through a countback process. He now has 48 hours to complete a declaration stating whether he is still qualified to be a councillor. If he is not, a further countback will occur to find a suitable representative to fill the vacancy left by Cr Rob Priestly.

At the 2020 election, Mr Adem was a strong contender, receiving 1,038 first preference votes.

Mayor Shane Sali said he is excited to have eight council members on board and to work with Mr Adem.

“Today’s result was expected. Dinny did well in the election, and it will be great to work with him,” said Mayor Sali.

Mr Adem will be officially sworn in at a ceremony next week so long as the declaration is correctly completed within the 48-hour period.

The results will be announced after The Adviser has gone to print. When these are available, they will be published on our website where you can catch up on all community news for free.