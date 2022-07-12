BREAKING NEWS: New Covid recommendations from midnight

THE Victorian Government has announced several “public health recommendations” and changes to pandemic orders that will come into effect at 11.50pm tonight (Tuesday, July 12).

The updated advice is in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases being driven by Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which are now the dominant strains along the east coast.

Mask mandates have not changed from current settings, however, mask wearing indoors and in crowded settings is “strongly recommended to protect yourself and our most vulnerable Victorians through winter.”

In line with advice from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC), the period when someone is considered a recently confirmed case (and thus exempt from testing and isolation/quarantine requirements) has been revised to four weeks, down from 12 weeks. The State Government says this change reflects the emerging evidence that new variants of COVID-19 can evade previous immunity gained from infection.

Positive cases must still be isolated for seven days from the day they tested positive but a new reason to leave home has been added – to provide transport for a household member to obtain food, if essential. The infected person will need to remain in the car and wear a face covering at all times.

State Minister for Health Mary-Ann Thomas is also asking employers to consider working from home arrangements that are most appropriate for their workplace and employees based on individual requirements.

Furthermore, the Government has announced another round of its Small Business Ventilation Grant Program to help businesses invest in equipment that will keep their workers and customers safe in indoor settings.

As subvariants are expected to continue to increase new cases, reinfections and hospital admissions, the Victorian Government will roll out a new public messaging campaign: Stay Well in Winter. The campaign will be communicated across TV, radio, outdoor and digital channels to encourage third and fourth COVID-19 vaccination doses, flu vaccination, the benefits of wearing a mask and maximising ventilation indoors.

“As we’re seeing across the globe and around Australia, winter means more time inside where COVID-19 and the flu can spread. It also means our nurses, ambos and doctors have never worked harder, and we can’t thank them enough,” Ms Thomas said.

“We are working with business and community leaders to ensure advice and information is provided to the wider community – to help all Victorians stay well this winter.”

“Wearing a mask, getting up to date with your vaccinations and ensuring indoor areas are well ventilated are small but effective steps Victorians and businesses can take to manage their own COVID-19 risk this winter.”

For more information on the changes and how to stay safe and reduce the spread of COVID-19, head to coronavirus.vic.gov.au