Brett Whiteley last days

Drawing to a close on Sunday, October 5, Brett Whiteley: In the Studio has entered its final week on display at Shepparton Art Museum (SAM). This is the last opportunity for Victorian audiences to experience the blockbuster show before the exhibition concludes its national tour, and the artworks return to New South Wales.

Brett Whiteley: Inside the Studio is a free, ticketed exhibition, where audiences can view some of Whiteley’s most iconic paintings, alongside sculptures, sketches and archival photographs. Tickets can be booked online at the SAM website.