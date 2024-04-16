Broken promises, broken barriers

MOTORISTS in regional Victoria face a growing danger as the State Government fails to deliver on its promise to repair damaged wire rope safety barriers. Despite Wendy Lovell, Member for Northern Victoria, raising the alarm in February and receiving assurances of repairs in March, no work has begun as of April 10.

Ms Lovell’s initial call to action highlighted damaged barriers along the Hume Freeway, Midland Highway, and Goulburn Valley Highway. On many stretches of road, the barriers are damaged, and several have trees growing through them, which will undermine and damage the barriers and road surface if they are not removed.

NATURE TAKING OVER… No, this isn’t an eco-friendly barrier design. A tree growing through a damaged safety barrier on the Midland Hwy exemplifies the lack of maintenance on regional Victorian roads. Photo: Supplied

After Ms Lovell’s call for urgent action, the State Government told ABC Radio that repairs were set for March, including those along the Midland Highway near Mooroopna. However, recent inspections revealed a complete lack of progress.

“The Labor Government promised to commence wire rope safety barrier repairs in March, but March has come and gone, and there’s no sign of repair work starting any time soon,” said Ms Lovell. “The Government must take seriously the safety of regional road users and carry out the promised repairs. They are already well overdue and must start as soon as possible.”

Prior to installation, the Government said that wire rope safety barriers were necessary to reduce deaths on rural and regional roads. Ms Lovell said flexible safety barriers will only be effective if they are properly maintained.

The latest Transport Accident Commission figures show there have already been 48 road deaths in regional and rural Victoria this year, on track to match the tragic toll of 2023 where 295 lives were lost on Victorian roads – a 22 per cent increase on 2022 and a 15-year high.