Building the future with durability and innovation

FOR nearly four decades, JG King Homes has been a leader in the Victorian construction industry, renowned for delivering homes that blend modern innovation with enduring quality. Since its founding in 1985, this family-owned and operated company has set the standard for building homes that families can trust for a lifetime.

What sets JG King Homes apart is their commitment to using TRUECORE® steel frames and Colorbond® steel roofs as standard in every home. This combination of premium materials ensures that homes are durable, weather-resistant and termite-proof, providing homeowners with long-term security. With a 50-year structural warranty backing every build, JG King Homes delivers peace of mind to every customer.

SETTING THE STANDARD… since 1985, JG King Homes is a family-owned and operated company that blends modern innovation with enduring quality in new homes that families can trust for a lifetime. Bringing together a combination of premium materials ensuring durability as well as 7-star energy rating features, JG King is renowned for its ranch-style homes, bringing traditional charm and modern functionality to its living spaces. Photo: Supplied

Energy efficiency is another key focus. Each home is designed to achieve a 7-star energy rating and features European-style (uPVC) double-glazed windows as standard. This enhances comfort, reduces energy consumption, and keeps utility bills low, all while supporting a sustainable future.

Specialising in ranch-style homes, JG King Homes creates expansive, single-storey living spaces that blend traditional charm with modern functionality. Whether you’re in vibrant Shepparton or the serene rural landscapes of the Goulburn Murray region, JG King Homes is the perfect choice for families seeking a balance of style, space and durability.

JG King Homes continues to lead the industry, offering quality, innovation and customer-first service. To experience the difference, visit their display at 14 Apostle Street, Kialla VIC 3631 and discover why JG King Homes remains a trusted name in home building.