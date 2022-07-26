Business Awards recognise the best the GV has to offer

With 12 categories in this year’s 2022 White King- Pental Triple M Business Awards hosted by the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry, nominations are being sought to highlight and honour outstanding contributions.

Three more categories last week saw three more nominees receive their nomination plaque.

Aspen Kimmorley from the ANZ Bank has been nominated for the ‘Young Professional of the Year Award’ and said that it is an absolute honour to be nominated. She thanked sponsors, her past and present team members, and her supportive family and partner.

Bluebell Bathhouse has been nominated for the ‘Best New Business (under 2 years) of the Year Award’. Owner Christy Bull said she was delighted at the nomination and felt thankful to all her valued customers and the sponsors for the opportunity to be a part of the awards.

Mitchell Dickason from Market Meats at the Shepparton Marketplace, has been nominated for the ‘Apprentice/Trainee of the Year Award’ and thanked his loyal customers, his boss, and all sponsors of the awards. He also mentioned that a huge refit of the shop will be happening soon and is extremely excited for the fresh look of the business.

Winners of each category will be recognised at a special gala presentation dinner at Riverlinks on Friday October 28, 2022.

Nominations are open for businesses with the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary only, and nominations can be made online at https://www.sheppartonchamber.com.au/nominate/ or in-store.

For all enquiries, including ticketing, contact Shepparton Chamber of Commerce at [email protected] or phone 0407 503 886.

APPRENTICE/TRAINEE OF THE YEAR AWARD… Angela Ritchie from GoTafe with nominee Mitchell Dickason from Market Meats and Stephen Mullins from the WIN NETWORK. Photo: Kelly Carmody

BEST NEW BUSINESS (UNDER 2 YEARS) OF THE YEAR AWARD… Jenna Hearn from Greater Shepparton Business Centre with nominee Christy Bull from Bluebell Bathhouse and Stephen Mullins from the WIN NETWORK. Photo: Kelly Carmody