To celebrate summer, the Shepparton CBD Summer Sale will take place later this week, on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 of February.

Businesses across the CBD will be bursting with summer savings and parking is still free until Tuesday March 1, making for the perfect opportunity to nab some bargains.

