CFA equipment grants open now

APPLICATIONS for the 2026-27 round of the Emergency Services Equipment Program (VESEP) are open, with a record $31M in funding available this year. Under the program, the government matches every $1 paid by volunteer groups with a $2 co-contribution to a maximum contribution of $250,000.

CFA Acting Chief Officer Alen Slijepcevic encourages brigades and groups across to apply.

“VESEP grants support volunteers by providing funding to replace or purchase equipment such as vehicles, trucks, tankers, watercraft, trailers, and can also include minor facility improvements,” Alen said.

$31M FUNDING… Local brigades and groups are encouraged to apply for the latest round of the Emergency Service Equipment Program (VESEP) with a record $31M in funding available. Photo: Supplied

Funding is available in five categories: Tankers, Specialist and Support Vehicles, Operational Equipment, Volunteer amenities costing less than $5,000, and Maajor works costing less than $250,000.

Applications close on Thursday, June 11 June, noting minor works pre-registration close on Thursday, May 28, with the announcement of successful projects expected in later in the year.

To apply or learn more, visit: https://www.emv.vic.gov.au/how-we-help/grants-and-awards/volunteer-emergency-services-equipment-program-vesep