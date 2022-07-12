Change of leadership at Foundation

CHIEF executive at the Greater Shepparton Foundation (GSF), Cheryl Hammer, has stepped down from the role to pursue her political career as the Liberal candidate for Shepparton.

“Cheryl has been with the Foundation since its inception and has been the driving force behind its development from just an idea to a leader in the community in assisting people to live better lives,” said GSF chairman, Rhys Holleran.

Cheryl has worked in the local philanthropic sector for eight years, being involved in the development of projects in early childcare education, health education in culturally and linguistically diverse communities, scholarships for young people aspiring to tertiary education, and during Covid, initiatives that supported food and material relief for those struggling with loss of work and lockdowns.

“Taking on the task of developing an important philanthropic organisation to serve our region from startup stage was daunting, but to see what we are achieving today with our community is hugely rewarding,” said Cheryl.

“It is with a heavy heart I leave the role, which was always more than a job to me, but it is with the same determination and fervour that I now take on my next role as the Liberal candidate for the seat of Shepparton.”

A spokesperson for GSF said it will be business as usual at the Foundation transitioning to new leadership, with a full-time CEO role to be advertised now.