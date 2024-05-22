Delve into South African corruption at GV Libraries

By Aaron Cordy

HUNT kidnappers across the vast African landscape when T.M. Clarke brings her latest book, Song of the Starlings to the Goulburn Valley libraries this May.

Song of the Starling follows retired South African security officer Chrystal Booysen and American private investigator Rowan Zackery, who search for the missing Akina who’s feared dead. The hunt leads the pair down a trail of greed and corruption, but does Crystal know the kidnapper? Can they save Akina or is it already too late?

Zimbabwean-born T.M. Clark weaves her fascination for diverse cultures, wildlife and storytelling into her books, which capture the imagination of a wide audience, ranging from children to adults. She has been nominated for a Queensland Literary Award and is a Children’s Book Council Notable.

SONG OF THE STARLINGS… Author T.M. Clarke will visit the Tatura, Nagambie, Cobram, Yarrawonga, Numurkah and Shepparton Libraries and Murchison Heritage Centre, to promote her latest book, Song of the Starlings. A fast-paced thriller to leave readers hanging on every word. Photo: Supplied

To meet T.M. Clarke and hear about her latest book, she will be at the following locations.

Tuesday, May 28, 10.30am at Tatura Library, 2.30pm at Nagambie Library.

Wednesday, May 29, 10.30am at Cobram Library, 2.30pm at Yarrawonga Library.

Thursday, May 30, 2.30pm at Numurkah Library 7.00pm at Shepparton Library. ￼

Friday, May 31, at 10.30am at Murchison Heritage Centre.

Contact Goulburn Valley Libraries to book: call 1300 374 765, email programs@gvlibraries.com.au or book online at https://www.gvlibraries.com.au/events