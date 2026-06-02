Community choir preparing for winter showcase

SHEPP Sings! will hold their annual concert, a Winter Concert, on Saturday, June 13, at 2pm at the Mooroopna Hall.

The group are anticipating a heartwarming afternoon of singing, with special guests Katherine Cartwright (First Trumpet of GV Concert Orchestra and Shepparton Brass & Wind), Kat Bristol (beloved local singer who sang “The Prayer” at Shepparton Carols 2025) and upcoming vocal ensemble, musicamici.

MUSIC TO WARM WINTER… Shepp Sings! will present its annual Winter Concert at Mooroopna Hall on June 13, featuring special guest performers, raffle prizes and afternoon tea as the growing community choir celebrates reaching 50 members. Photo: Supplied

With a raffle and tasty afternoon tea following the concert, Shepp Sings! hope the community will join in celebrating the growing community choir, with recently reached 50 members.

Entry to the concert is $5, which includes afternoon tea and entry to the raffle. To learn more or to connect with Shepp Sings! Visit their Facebook page: Shepp Sings.