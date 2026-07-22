Get creepy and kooky with Notre Dame College

By Aaron Cordy

THEY’RE creepy and they’re kooky,

Mysterious and spooky,

They’re all together ooky,

The Notre Dame students.

Notre Dame College is proud to present The Addams Family, A delightfully dark and surprisingly heartwarming musical comedy, at the Westside Performing Arts centre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“Seeing these familiar characters. We all know the Addams family, the class. family, the classic characters, and seeing those characters, but also what these kids bring to those characters is very interesting. They’ve honoured the originals, but also added their own spin and their quirks, and put a lot of effort and a lot of work into that,” said Director choreographer Megan Scott.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY… Notre Dame College is proud to present The Addams Family, a musical comedy, at the Westside Performing Arts. Insert Oliver Hanns and Liam Kelly, who are some of the amazing young stars of the show. Photos: Aaron Cordy

Year 11 student, Liam Kelly is excited to play Gomez in show, which is very different to anything he thought he’d get to do.

“It’s a set of characters that people know and people love. It’s like a new, different way to experience that up close, personal, and live,” said Liam.

Year 12 student, Oliver Hanns, Malcolm Beinecke, the father of Wednesday’s love interest.

“You just get to hang out with a bunch of cool people. It gives you an opportunity to perform that a lot of people wouldn’t have at this age. That’s the best part of having this opportunity, being able to perform when I’m in high school,” said Oliver.

Notre’s performances will be held at 7.30pm on Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24; and at 2pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, July 25.