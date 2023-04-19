Changed traffic conditions on Marlboro Drive in Kialla

MOTORISTS and residents of Kialla are advised of the ongoing traffic changes on Marlboro Drive due to upgrade works already underway.

Greater Shepparton City Council commenced works on Marlboro Drive between Kerang Avenue and Archer Road on Tuesday, April 11. The project includes upgrades to the road, kerb, channel, and drainage, along with construction of footpaths and a roundabout at the Shiraz Drive intersection.

TRAFFIC WORKS… Marlboro Drive, Kialla is currently closed to traffic from Kerang Avenue to Archer Road, and residents of Marlboro Drive and connected streets have limited access while works are underway. The project is expected to continue until late June 2023, weather permitting. Photo: Supplied

The project is expected to continue until late June 2023, weather permitting. For further information, please visit Council’s website or call the projects team on 5832 9700.