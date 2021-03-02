Commercial property is getting back on track

SITTING down with Rocky Gagliardi provides a colourful painted picture of the Shepparton property market, delivered at a machine gun pace yet is noticeably information rich.

Commercial property in the Shepparton CBD in particular has been in the doldrums for several years, but Covid has seen a renewed activity with new businesses opening up and others expanding or relocating in order to do so.

Rocky sees the rich cosmopolitan community in Shepparton as being a major driving force in new people and new business taking shape.

Covid has also made people in Melbourne cautious and the scale of economic difference between setting up a new business, along with the vastly superior climate between here and there is seeing new restaurants and cafes starting to take advantage of what Shepparton has to offer.

“We have moved a number of properties recently that have been sitting around for a long time so the next twelve months will see a renewed and invigorating face appearing on Shepparton,” said Rocky.

“Government agencies, commercial and retail business are all setting up here now faster than it has done in a while. Planned improvements to the infrastructure can only add to that interest and activity.”

Rocky is the principal at Gagliardi Scott Real Estate at 182 High Street, Shepparton and he can be contacted on 5831 1800.