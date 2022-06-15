Council’s customer service reopens today

THE customer service counter at Greater Shepparton City Council will re-open to the public from today, Wednesday, June 15.

The counter will be re-opened on a reduced basis from Wednesdays to Fridays between 9am and 3pm as Council continue to work through the challenges associated with new staff, training and support. Council plans to transition to full time hours, from Monday to Friday, once training and support is complete.

Due to a critical staff shortage, the customer service counter has been closed for some time.

Council’s acting CEO, Chris Teitzel thanked the community for their patience over the past few weeks and said Council was pleased to welcome residents inside the building once again.

“We understand how challenging the past few weeks have been for residents while the Customer Service counter has been closed, however this was a necessary adjustment while we worked to fill vacancies in the team,” he said.

“We are pleased to now be opening the Customer Service counter to the public, on a reduced basis, and being able to help people with their enquiries face-to-face once again.”

As always, Council can be contacted via several methods including phone and email along with our website which can be utilised to make payments, requests or enquiries. These include animal registrations, infringement notices, licensing payments such as pool and spa registrations, permits, and planning and building applications. Translated information is available via the website in eight languages other than English and a phone translation service is also available.