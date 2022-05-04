Delivering for Nicholls

By Steve Brooks

Liberal candidate for Nicholls

I HAVE listened to the people of Nicholls and now seek to represent this electorate in the Federal Parliament. I am doing this because I know I can put Nicholls on the map as I tackle the big issues that matter most to all of us.

As a farmer I understand that water underpins the whole economy of this region as a food producer, manufacturer, transport hub and tourist destination.

As a teacher I know firsthand how important it is to support young people and families in education. I will also focus on our most vulnerable, including those in childcare and aged care, and I will address cost of living pressures.

Nicholls must have a confident, strong member who will fight for our fair share of infrastructure funding, who will help fix the labour shortages.

I can deliver because I will have a seat at the decision-making table.

Listening to the community and crafting solutions together is the most important quality of any elected official.

I promise you I would not have supported the closing of the four public secondary schools in Shepparton, then walked away. That is what two of the other candidates did. Nor would I blame the Federal Government when it is the State which is holding up major roads and other infrastructure. I will work from the facts, I will listen, then act.

I know this job is tough, and with your support, I will deliver for us all. I ask for your vote.