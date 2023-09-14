Demystifying the Voice Referendum 2023

October 14 has been set to vote on the Referendum. It is important for everyone to be informed before they cast their vote. “The Door Bells-Migrant Women’s Network (TDB-MWN) is committed to its vision of enabling migrant women to be visible and represented in civic and political discourse in our adopted home, Australia. We want migrant communities to be engaged and play a significant role in this critical part of Australia’s history. That’s why TDB-MWN has organised this event, where migrants and other communities can learn from a panel discussion and ask questions about the Referendum to make an informed decision on October 14, 2023.” Seema Abdullah, Founder and President of TDB- MWN.

Join us for the Voice Referendum panel discussion with Maria Dimopoulos AM, Chris Hazelman OAM, Cr Greg James, and facilitator Alana Johnson AM.

Maria Dimopoulos is interested in participating in this seminar as she has a lot more faith in communities than in the polls.

“There is no doubt that we have a lot of work to do in having important conversations with our friends, families, and communities, but ultimately, I believe that we as a nation understand the significance of this opportunity to create a future that not only recognises its past but embraces a future based on justice, equality, and human rights.”

“The peak multicultural organisations, Ethnic Communities Council of Victoria and the Federation of Ethnic Communities Councils of Australia have both publicly supported the YES position for the upcoming Voice Referendum. This forum provides an opportunity for local people from multicultural communities to gather information to enable an informed decision to be made to shape the future direction,” said Chris Hazelman.

The TDB-MWN has partnered with Shepparton Reconciliation Group, La Trobe University and University of Melbourne to deliver this event.

“The University of Melbourne affirms its support for the Uluru Statement from the Heart and the ‘yes’ position in the Referendum. Locally, we want to encourage discussion, for everyone to make an informed decision when they vote. By partnering with the Door Bells-Migrant Women’s Network, we can support the conversation,” said Fiona Smolenaars, University of Melbourne.

Likewise “La Trobe Shepparton Campus is delighted to be supporting the Door Bells Network to deliver this event, to which everyone in our community is invited. Like the Door Bells, we are committed to well-informed, respectful discussion of the very important question the Voice referendum asks us all to consider when we vote on 14 October,” said Elizabeth Capp.

“The upcoming Referendum on the Voice to Parliament is a defining moment in our nation’s history. We all know how important it is to have accurate information so we can make an informed decision,” said Diedre Robertson, Shepparton Reconciliation Group.

Join the discussion on Friday, September 15, at the Department of Rural Health, 49 Graham Street Shepparton, at 5.30 pm.

Light refreshments and child minding available,

Register with Eventbrite – https://demystifying-the-voice.eventbrite.com.au/

To submit a question for the panel – tdb.mwn@gmail.com

For more information – The Door Bells – Migrant Women’s Network (Facebook page).