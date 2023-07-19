Brought to you by FamilyCare and GV Hospice, ‘Dying to Know Day’ is an annual campaign that aims to promote awareness and encourage people to have open conversations about death, dying, and end-of-life planning. By partnering with various speakers and stall holders, the event provides valuable information and resources to the community.

Services Australia, Owens Funerals, and GV Hospice are among the speakers who will address important topics related to death and dying, while Services Australia will provide information about government services and support available to individuals and families during end-of-life situations.

DYING TO KNOW DAY 2023… will take place on Tuesday 8 August, from 11am – 3pm at GV Hospice, 102 Balaclava Road, Shepparton. Photo: Supplied

Stall holders will be present to answer questions and provide further explanations about their specific areas of expertise, offering attendees the opportunity to gather knowledge and resources to make informed decisions.

The ultimate goal of the event is to promote a holistic approach to living and dying well. By engaging the Shepparton community and empowering individuals to take simple steps towards end-of-life planning, ‘Dying to Know Day’ encourages Australians to have important conversations and make necessary preparations for their future.

