Echuca-Moama bridge opened

By Sam Birrell, Nationals candidate for Nicholls.

WALKING across the new Echuca-Moama bridge last weekend was a great moment, and the bridge is a great example of the Nationals delivering key projects for our region.

We don’t go for the fanfare and fuss so much in the Nationals. We just get it done.

The Victorian Nationals, when they were part of the Victorian Coalition Government nearly ten years ago, began the process of making the bridge into a reality after decades of people talking about it.

The NSW Nationals as part of the NSW Coalition Government later chipped in, and then the Federal Nationals in Government finished the job and we got our Echuca-Moama bridge.

Delivery is what matters in the country, and to deliver, you need to be part of the government.

You need to be in the room in which the decisions are made.

Whether it’s a new freight hub to take our farm produce to port and to the world, or a new bridge, or hundreds of millions of dollars worth of rail improvements, the Nationals deliver.

New fibre-to-the-home ultra fast internet for Kyabram was another highlight recently, and just last week we were crucial in forcing petrol prices down by halving the government’s take on petrol and diesel.

Country people don’t always like politics. Most are happy to have politics out of their lives so long as good things are being delivered.

When the Nationals are in Government, things get delivered for our region.