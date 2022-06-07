Extreme ride making the greatest difference

FEEL GOOD ADVENTURE… Front row: GV Hospice interim executive manager Kay Gall and registered nurse Marjo Reijnen, Middle: Skeeta ‘King’ Robert Palma, GV Hospice family support worker Bec Nicoll, registered nurse Lou Moylam, and Skeeta treasurer Mark Hyland. Back: Riders Steve Threlfall and Cailean William. Photo: Deanne Jeffers.

NOW in its’ ninth year, the annual Bulldog Charity Skeeta Memorial Run has handed over a cheque for $6,400 to Goulburn Valley Hospice Care.

The Skeeta group of around 30 people set out on an adventure each year on Honda postie bikes to raise funds for the not-for-profit, home-based palliative care service.

Organised by “King” Robert Palma, who says the group is a social group connecting participants for an adventure that makes a difference together in the community.

“One member lost his wife a few months ago and Hospice Care helped them until they had to say goodbye. Skeeta is about staying connected, but it also allows people to give back to a great cause. In this case, it is very personal and rewarding going on these trips and raising money, it is also an annual catch up for us,” said Mr Palma.

As well as raising funds on the journey up the mountains, where the group stayed at the infamous Wonnangatta Station in a remote valley of the Victorian Alps, there is a charity auction to raise funds.

“’Skeeta fever’ starts about six weeks before the ride, getting out bikes ready and having the auction. This year we auctioned off wood, which was sold at a higher price, but people don’t mind opening their wallets for an important cause,” said Mr Palma.

Over the years, the group has raised almost $40,000 for GV Hospice Care.

Participant, Steve Threlfall, who rode with his son Ross Threlfall, says the journey on postie bikes is an “extreme adventure.”

“At one point we were riding up this steep hill with the rain torrenting down, and we’re competing with all the elements,” he said.

Kaye Gall, GV Hospice executive manager, says the funds will “make a real difference,” helping to support the future of the palliative care service.

“We’re very excited to move into our new premises in six weeks’ time. This money will support the cause of hospice in purchasing new equipment, supporting our after-hours service, and resources for the new building that will allow us to expand the service,” she said.