Final winners of the $25.5k Giveaway

THE GMCU $25,500 Giveaway has drawn to a close for 2023. Jodi Beare of Tatura has won the top prize after shopping at SPC Factory Sales.

“I was in complete shock when I was told I was the $5,000 Grand Prize winner, I enter a number of competitions but have never won, so this is wonderful!” she said.

Jodi is a GMCU customer and already has a good idea about what she’ll spend her winnings on.

“My TV just died, so this is fantastic timing. I’ve also been wanting to go to New Zealand so I think some of this prize will go towards this, maybe even a cruise too, this is so exciting!”

$500 RICHER…Claire Lumas won after shopping at WB Hunters. Photo: Emma Harrop FRESH FOOD WIN…Ginette Yosh did some grocery shopping at Woolworths and walked away $500 better off. Photo: Emma Harrop LUCKY WINNER…Julie Manning thanked the heavens for her win after shopping at Woolworths Marketplace. Photo: Emma Harrop THE GREAT OUTDOORS…Vanessa Hayes-Beetson spent some money at Trellys Outdoor and ended up with $500 back in her pocket. Photo: Emma Harrop VROOM VROOM…Vicki Gillespie won $500 after shopping at Autobarn. Photo: Emma Harrop BREAKFAST WITH FRIENDS…Nicole Tomlin enjoyed a coffee at Café 3620 in Kyabram which rendered her $500 richer. Photo: Stephanie Holliday THE GRAND PRIZE…Jodi Beare won the grand prize of $5000 after shopping at SPC Factory Sales. Photo: Emma Harrop

A further eight people have won $500 each from the grand prize draw.

Elaine Lodding won after shopping at Coles Express – Riverside Plaza, “Very good, that’s wonderful!” she exclaimed.

Nicole Tomlin enjoyed a coffee at Café 3620 in Kyabram which rendered her $500 richer, “Oh beautiful, I entered after having coffee with my kinder mum’s group, I will have to shout them a coffee,” she said.

Ginette Yosh did some grocery shopping at Woolworths – Safeway Plaza and walked away $500 better off, “Oh wow, just what I need, thank you!” she laughed.

Claire Lumas won after shopping at WB Hunters, “Fantastic, oh my gosh, wow! Thank you very much!” she said.

Vanessa Hayes-Beetson spent some money at Trellys Outdoor and ended up with $500 back in her pocket, as did Vicki Gillespie after shopping at Autobarn.

Julie Manning bought some items from Woolworths – Shepparton Marketplace and was delighted to hear she was a winner, “Oh heavens, that’s great!” she exclaimed.

One last winner wishes to remain anonymous.

GMCU branch services manager, Heath Barton, congratulated Jodi on her big win.

“A special congratulations to Jodi for taking away the grand prize! It’s always great to see our community members being rewarded for supporting their local businesses. Thank you to the hundreds of businesses and thousands of shoppers for getting involved and making the 2023 GMCU $25,500 Giveaway one of the best yet,” said Mr Barton.Congratulations to all the winners this year and thank you to everyone for supporting the Giveaway. Most importantly though, for supporting local businesses. Your contribution helps our region to thrive.