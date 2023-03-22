First win of the season

The Ken Muston MG Shepparton Gators triumphed over the Warrnambool Seahawks with a final score of 81-86 in an exciting basketball match held on March 18, 2023. The Gators put up an impressive performance, with some outstanding individual performances to help secure the win.

Josh Kooiman was the top scorer for the Gators, racking up an impressive 24 points, along with 3 assists. Lachlan Kego also had a solid game, contributing 9 rebounds to the team’s cause.

Sam Beks had a standout game, scoring 17 points for the Gators, while also grabbing a total of 11 rebounds, including 6 defensive rebounds. Derek Murphy also had a strong showing, contributing 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals to the team’s overall performance.

TRIUMPH…The Ken Muston MG Shepparton Gators won against the Warrnambool Seahawks with a final score of 81-86 in an exciting basketball match held on March 18, 2023. The Gators put up an impressive performance, with some outstanding individual performances to help secure the win. Photo: Josh Kooiman

Despite the Gators’ early lead, the Seahawks managed to close the gap, resulting in a tight finish to the match. However, the Gators held on to secure the win after an 6 hour road trip.

Overall, it was an intense and thrilling match, with both teams putting in their best efforts. The Ken Muston MG Shepparton Gators ultimately emerged as the winners, thanks to impressive performances by their players.