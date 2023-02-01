Free parking ends, school zones return

By Deanne Jeffers

THE complimentary parking period, which began in December, has finished and paid parking now applies to Council-owned, on-street parking spaces.

From today, February 1, those that have not paid to park or do not adhere to displayed time limits risk being fined.

Please note that students returned to school at the end of January. This means that reduced-speed limits nearby schools are being enforced to help keep kids safe on their way to and from school.

In most cases, time-based school zones operate between 8-9.30am and 2.30-4pm on weekdays during school terms, except on public holidays.

DRIVERS BE MINDFUL… Photo: The Adviser

Take care when driving around schools, particularly when students may be present during school times and if you plan on parking in the Shepparton CBD, pay for your parking and don’t risk an infringement.

For more information, including a map of parking areas, please visit greatershepparton.com.au/council/parking-enforcement