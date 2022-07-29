What do you know about fruit fly management?

HOW informed are you about the threat of Queensland fruit fly? Home gardeners and property owners across the Goulburn Murray Valley are invited to participate in the Queensland fruit fly online community survey and share their knowledge about options to control the pest.

The findings will help identify opportunities to support and educate about fruit fly control and management.

Ross Abberfield, Goulburn Murray Valley Fruit Fly Area Wide Management program coordinator, said the short survey takes about two minutes to complete and is available through the program’s website.

“By participating in the survey, community members can play an active role in informing and identifying important education activities that are aimed at supporting the community manage fruit fly,” Mr Abberfield said.

Established in 2017, the Goulburn Murray Valley Fruit Fly Area Wide Management Program brings together government, industry and the community to apply control and education measures across the whole region.

“Fruit fly control needs to be carried out by the whole community to be effective and relies on the program’s capacity to increase community awareness, education and engagement about fruit fly management,’’ Mr Abberfield said.

“Effective fruit fly control by the whole community is essential in protecting our region’s multi-million-dollar horticultural industry, our regional economy and the lifestyle our region is so well known for.”

Find the survey at www.fruitflycontrol.com.au/